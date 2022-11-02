SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after buying an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after buying an additional 206,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,990,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 243,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Sabre by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.