SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 969 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

