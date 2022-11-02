SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 100.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 92.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 215.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

