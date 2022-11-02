SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

