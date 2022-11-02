SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.08

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $22.30. SGS shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 64,338 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,407.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
