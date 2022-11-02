Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 50.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

