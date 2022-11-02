Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,690.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

