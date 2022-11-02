Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 321,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 149,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHLS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.14 and a beta of 2.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

