Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $816.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

