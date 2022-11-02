Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Decreases By 7.9%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

About CNH Industrial

CNHI opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.