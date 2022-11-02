Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increases By 8.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 318,194 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYH opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.29.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
