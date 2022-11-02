Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Decreases By 7.7%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTLIF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on D2L in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
D2L Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at 4.61 on Wednesday. D2L has a 52 week low of 4.61 and a 52 week high of 11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.76.
D2L Company Profile
D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.
