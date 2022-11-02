Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Grows By 7.7%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,607,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,443.1 days.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ELEEF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.