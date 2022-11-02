Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

