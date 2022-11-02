Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSLLF. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Siltronic from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Siltronic stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $160.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

