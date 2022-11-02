Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of research firms have commented on SAMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

