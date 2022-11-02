Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.