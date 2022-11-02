SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $72.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SJW stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

