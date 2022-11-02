SKY (LON:SKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($20.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($20.88). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($20.87), with a volume of 75,802 shares.
SKY Stock Performance
SKY Company Profile
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
