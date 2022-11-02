SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $24.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SKYW opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $896.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SkyWest by 387.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 56.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 87.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

