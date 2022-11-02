SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.98

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.98 and traded as low as C$26.65. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.85, with a volume of 266,349 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRU.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.