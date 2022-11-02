Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,939.17

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,939.17 ($35.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,953 ($35.68). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,899 ($35.03), with a volume of 269,724 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 932.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,768.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,939.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

