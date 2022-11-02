Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

