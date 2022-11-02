SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.90

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $17.53. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 310 shares traded.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.