SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.90

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $17.53. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.