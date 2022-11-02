Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,080.72

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,080.72 ($13.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($14.14). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($13.84), with a volume of 5,681 shares.

Solid State Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,080.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,094.26. The company has a market cap of £129.56 million and a PE ratio of 3,948.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

