Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.