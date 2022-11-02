Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.60 $2.54 million $0.09 79.78 ASM International $2.05 billion 5.31 $585.29 million $6.34 35.24

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASM International 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.28%. ASM International has a consensus target price of $358.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given ASM International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASM International is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% ASM International 14.04% 24.17% 19.67%

Summary

ASM International beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

