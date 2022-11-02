SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.62. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,140 shares of company stock worth $135,480 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

