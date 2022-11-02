Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several research firms recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.