SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.80

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.80 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.44). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 84,141 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £65.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

