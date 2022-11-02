SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.97

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.97 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 946,162 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.97.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

