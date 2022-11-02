Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.