Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 320,314 shares traded.
Star Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Star Gold
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
