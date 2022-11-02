Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.38 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 90.20 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.11), with a volume of 609,060 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,842.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

