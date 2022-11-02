Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

