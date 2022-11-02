Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$41.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $25.69 on Monday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

