Stephens Boosts National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $47.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE NBHC opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. National Bank has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

