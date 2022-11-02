Stephens Raises First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $48.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $45.50 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,130 shares of company stock worth $1,096,750 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

