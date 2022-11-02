Stephens Trims Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $25.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

