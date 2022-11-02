Stephens Trims Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $25.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
