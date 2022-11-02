Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $60.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

