StockNews.com Downgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.