StockNews.com Downgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.