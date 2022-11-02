StockNews.com Downgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Sell

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

GRC stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $720.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gorman-Rupp news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

