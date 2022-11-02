StockNews.com Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Hold

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $126.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

