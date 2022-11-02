StockNews.com Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79.
In related news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $70,461 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
