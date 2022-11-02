StockNews.com Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $70,461 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

