StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
