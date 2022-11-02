StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

