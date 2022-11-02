StockNews.com Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

VEEV stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $323.46.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

