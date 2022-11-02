StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Buy

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Enova International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enova International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

