StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Buy

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Enova International Stock Performance
NYSE:ENVA opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.
Insider Activity at Enova International
In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Enova International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enova International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
