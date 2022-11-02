StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Buy”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

