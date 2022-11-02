StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.73.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.54. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

