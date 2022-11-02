StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
UVE opened at $10.11 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
