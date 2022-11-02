StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE opened at $10.11 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

